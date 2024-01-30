3 flowers shops caught fire in Shahgunj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A fire broke out in three shops of flowers near the old bus stand of Shahgunj caught on Monday morning. By the time the fire department came to know about the incident, the fire turned into big flames. Within a short span, the fire took big flames. A major tragedy was averted as the incident was noticed in time. According to fire brigade personnel, the incident took place at 6 am today.

Duty incharge of the fire brigade department Sanjay Kulkarni, S E Bhosale, Ashok Weldode, Pravin Pachlore, Anand Bharsakhle, Raju Rathod, Lalchand Duble and Deepak Lavhale with the help of two fire tenders brought the fire under control. Sanjay Kulkarni said that no loss of life was reported in the incident.