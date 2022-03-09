3 fraudsters dupe trader of Rs 11.96L

Aurangabad, March 9:

Three fraudsters duped a trader from the city of Rs 11.96 lakh on the lure of giving the franchise of ‘Wow Momos’, a food product company. A case has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station as per IT Act, informed PI Santosh Patil.

Police said Kailash Laxman Talreja (Sindhi Colony) runs a food business. On December 3, 2021, while surfing on the net, he saw information about the franchise of the Wow momos. He further search on Google to obtain further information and found a website and filled the details regarding bank, identity, and others in the form provided on it. Later, he received a call and was asked to deposit Rs 8 lakh for the franchise. He paid a total of Rs 11.96 lakh but did not receive any franchise.

On January 8, 2022, he again received a call stating that the vehicle coming to him met an accident and he will have to pay additional Rs 2.25 lakh to clear the legal matter. Talreja got suspicious about it and lodged a complaint with the cyber police station. Accordingly, a case has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station while PI Patil is further investigating the case.

Meanwhile, cyber police station Pi Gautam Patare said that it has been found that three persons Sanjeev Kumar, Shrivastav and Sandeep Kashyap have duped the trader and accordingly case has been registered against them.