3 lakh water connections to be shifted on new distribution pipelines

Aurangabad:

The work of laying new distribution pipelines within the city is underway as a part of the new water supply scheme. Meanwhile, to avoid digging roads in future, the shifting of 3 lakh connections from old water pipelines to new ones has also been planned by Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP).

MJP executive engineer Gajanan Rabade Said, “The work of laying internal distribution pipelines and feeder lines connecting the elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) is underway. So far, a length 192 km long pipeline has been laid down. The map of further laying of the distribution pipeline has been sent to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for approval. Later on, there is a plan to give 3 lakh water connections through the new pipelines.”

Rabade clarified that not a single connection will be given through this feeder line (connecting all 33 ESRs). Besides, in the jurisdiction of each ESR, the old distribution pipelines will be replaced by new ones. During the drive, any illegal connection detected will also be regularised on collecting a penalty.

Six ESRs in April

It is learnt that the MJP will be handing over six ESRs to the AMC in April. The works of these ESRs situated at Himayat Baugh, Delhi Gate, N-2 Shivaji Maidan, Pratapnagar, Misarwadi and Hanuman Tekdi are going on in full swing. The work has reached till the slab level, said Rabade.