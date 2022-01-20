3 motorcycles stolen

Aurangabad, Jan 20:

In all, three motorcycles were stolen from various places in the city. The incidents came to light on Wednesday. Sainath Raghunath Holkar’s (38, N-13, Wankhedenagar, Hudco Corner) motorcycle (MH20 EZ 5809) was stolen from Akshay Plaza, near Cidco Bus Stand on January 13 afternoon.

Gokul Ashok Banswal’s (38, Padampura, Mochi Mohalla, Rohidas Chowk) motorcycle (MH 20 CJ 3214) was stolen from High Court area on January 14 afternoon.

Premsingh Nandlal Thakur’s (50, Shivpuri, Padegaon) motorcycle (MH20 CZ 1140) was stolen from his house on January 16.

Cases have been registered in Cidco MIDC, Pundliknagar and Cantonment police stations.