3 motorcycles stolen from city

Aurangabad, July 3:

Three motorcycles were stolen from the city and the cases in this regard have been registered with the respective police stations.

Santosh Mahadu Mhaske’s (Ranjangaon Shenpunji) motorcycle (MH20 EP 2871) was stolen from Waluj area on June 17.

Subhash Ramrao Jadhav’s (Sudarshannagar) motorcycle (MH20 AD 9863) was stolen from his house.

Gajanan Ramdas Pawar’s (Rajnagar, Mukundwadi) mtorcycle (MH20DU 1389) was stolen from the parking area of Mylon Company.

Cases have been registered with Waluj, Cidco and Waluj MIDC police station in this regard.