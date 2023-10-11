3 principal judges recommended for posts of High Court judges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended three principal judges from the state for the posts of judges in the Bombay High Court. These included Principal District Judge Abhay Jainarayan Mantri, Judge Sham Chaganlal Chandak and Judge Neeraj Pradeep Ghote.

Of them, Judge Abhay Mantri is a native of Ambad in Jalna district. He worked as a lawyer with Justice Santosh Bora in Aurangabad division bench for 13 years. He worked as the principal judge in Buldhana and Nagpur district and also as the division bench registrar. Presently, is the principal district judge at Thane district.