3 siblings going to work place died in accident

Aurangabad

Three siblings going to a company for work on a motorcycle were crushed by a speeding truck near MAN Energy Solutions company in Waluj industrial area on Thursday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak Kachru Lokhande (20), and his sisters Anita (22) and Nikita alias Rani (18, all residents of Om Sainagar, Kamlapur). Deepak worked in Mahesh Enterprises and Anita and Nikita in Renuka Auto in Waluj MIDC area.

On Thursday, at around 8 am, they were going to work on a motorcycle (MH21 A M 6995). However, a speeding truck (MH 04 FJ 5288) going towards Sajapur – Karodi dashed the motorcycle near MAN Energy Solutions company at NRB Chowk. Deepak lost control of the motorcycle and all three came under the tyres of the truck.

The accident was so terrible that the siblings were completely crushed under the tyres while blood and flesh spread all over the area.

On receiving the information, PSI Ashok Ingole, constable Sanjay Bankar and others rushed to the spot. The three were taken to a government hospital where the doctors declared them dead after the examination.

Truck driver held

Truck driver Ajmat Shaikh Habib Shaikh (26, Khandala, Vaijapur) was carrying soybean in the truck from Nanded to a company in Waluj Industrial area. As the godown of the company is situated at Karodi, he was going to Karodi from Waluj industrial area. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station. The police have arrested driver Ajmat while PSI Swati Uchit is further investigating the case.

Earning members of family lost

Deepak has five sisters Jyoti, Manda, Bharti Anita and Nikita. He was living with his parents and sisters at Om Sainagar. As the financial condition of the family was weak, Deepak, Anita and Nikita were the earning members of the family. A pal of gloom spread over the Om Sainagar area, when the news of the demise of siblings spread. Sarpanch Gajanan Bomble, social workers Amol Lohkare, Savita Shinde and others visited Lokhande family and consoled the members.