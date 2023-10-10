3-week long skills devpt prog began in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The three-week-long Skill Development Programme jointly organised by the Placement and Management Science Departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy and TIT Pvt Ltd has begun.

Making an introductory speech, Management Science Department head Dr Farooque Khan said that the training would strengthen the base human resources and students would progress with new skills.

The placement officer of the university Dr Girish Kale and the Placement Officers of the Mangement Science Department Dr Shweta Patil, Dr Sucheta Yambal, Dr Abhijit Shelke, Dr Kaveri Laad, Dr Yashwant Waykar, Dr Sonali Kshirsagar and others were present.

The trainers said that the objective of the programme is to equip students with new skills in the age of science and technology. The students of MBA and MCA will be trained in Python, soft skills, analytical skills and customer relationship management. The programme will conclude on October 27.