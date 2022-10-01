30 transferred teachers failed to join allotted ZP schools

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

A total of 63 teachers who were transferred here from other districts were given joining through the counselling system by Zilla Parishad.

The ZiP administration updated their QR codes on the first day of joining. However, 30 teachers failed to join the given schools even after eight days.

The administration gave the joining by showing vacant posts in the district on September 21. The teachers took the joining orders. The teachers visited the given schools and found them far from the city while others were in remote areas.

A total of 30 teachers visited the Education Department for seeking change in joining place. The ZP uploaded a QR of joining to avoid changes in the orders.

The State Government issued inter-district teachers' transfer orders on August 24. A total of 149 teachers were transferred to the district on September 5. Of them, 63 joined the Education Department of the ZP. The teachers were waiting for the joining since September 5. The counselling was recently held at ZP Ellora Hall, and teachers were given joining orders. After visiting the given place, 30 teachers were seeking to join near the city.

Commenting on this, education officer Jaishree Chavan said that some teachers have paid a visit to the Education Department several times to seek change in joining place.

She said that the review of how many teachers have joined the given schools is being taken.

Jaishree Chavan said that joining place of no teacher would be changed. “The teachers were allotted the school for joining through counselling system. The teachers should join the allotted schools immediately,” she added.