300 people donate blood in mega blood donation camp

Mahavir Janmotsav: Mahavir International Metro City, Magic, Miracle Initiative

Aurangabad, April 10:

No one comes forward to donate blood in summer. There is a shortage of blood during this period. With this in mind, the Mahavir International Metrocity, Mahavir International Magic and Mahavir International Miracle came together and organised a mega blood donation camp on Sunday. In all, 300 blood donors donated blood throughout the day.

Organized on the occasion of Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav, the camp was inaugurated by Rajendra Darda, president of Sakal Jain Samaj. The women members of Mahavir International Magic chanted 'Namokar Mantra'. There was a lot of enthusiasm among the women for the camp. There was so much excitement among the blood donors that they stood in queues to donate blood right after the inauguration. Rajendra Darda praised the organizers for organizing the blood donation camp in summer season and conveying the message of Lord Mahavira's 'Jio aur Jino Do' to all. Blood collection was done on behalf of the divisional blood bank in the Government Medical College and Hospital and Lions Club blood bank.

Mahavir International zone chairman Rajkumar Banthia, Supriya Surana and Metrocity president Naresh Bothra, project head Poonamchand Surana, Manoj Bora, Sangeeta Ostwal, Deepika Badjate, Yash Sipani, Ayush Gandhi, metrocity secretary Ashish Patlia and treasurer Animesh Kankaria took efforts for the success of the camp.

Mahavir International Magic president Sangeeta Ostwal, treasurer Jayshree Mandalecha, Mahavir International Miracle president Yash Sipani, secretary Anand Gandhi, treasurer Pratham Patni and other office bearers were present.

Rajkumar Khinvasara felicitated

Rajkumar Khinvasara, who in the early days rode around the city on a bicycle and encouraged blood donors to donate blood, was specially present at the mega blood donation camp. He was honored by Mahavir International, and was felicitated by Rajendra Darda.