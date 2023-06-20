300 times fine imposed on college for cheating Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has imposed a 300 times fine on a college which cheated the university in fee payment. The name of the college is Ram Manohar Lohia Institution of Biosciences (Old Mondha).

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the colleges should have paid Rs 25,000 yearly for academic years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

However, the college paid Rs 2,500 yearly fees by tampering with the system-generated invoice for the two years. The college took the disadvantage of lack of coordination between an academic section of the university, MKCL and other departments.

The university realised the cheating after two years. VC Dr Yeole imposed 200 times fine of the actual fees for the first year and 100 times fine for the second year, as per the norms. He said that a total of Rs 8 lakh (300 times) fine would be collected from the college. The admission process of the colleges for the current academic year will be banned if it fails to pay the fine.

Centre for Higher Learning lacks Govt permission

Dr Rafiq Zakaria Centre for Higher Learning and Advanced Research (RZCHLAR) in Dr Rafiq Zakaria Campus which was established around 15 years ago offers different postgraduate courses. When the university sought government permission from the Centre that failed to provide it. However, all the courses of the centre have Government approval. The courses and institutes should have Government permissions separately.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that all the courses RZCHLAR were Government approval while p Higher Learning Centre failed to submit the document of Government permission.