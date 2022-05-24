302 colonies at risk for communicable diseases

Aurangabad, May 24:

Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during the monsoon season in the city. In the last two to three years, a study was done by the health department of the corporation to find out which colonies have contracted communicable diseases. Insect-borne diseases are prevalent in 161 colonies and water-borne diseases in 141 areas, said municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha.

The meeting of disaster management authority committee was held under the chairmanship of municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey on Tuesday. It was decided to implement various measures to control communicable diseases during the monsoon in the city. Fogging, pouring oil in stagnant water and other measures will be taken in each ward. A task force has been set up to look into the high-risk settlements.