30th Foundation Day celebration at NVS

Aurangabad, July 2: Nath Valley School celebrated its 30th Foundation Day on June 29. Commissioner of Police Dr Nikhil Gupta was the chief guest. Trust chairperson Nandkishore Kagliwal, trustees Arvind Macchhar, Narendra Gupta, Rajkumar Lila, Satish Kagliwal, director Ranjit Dass, principal Dr Sharda Gupta, vice-principal Dr Rajkumari Dixit and headmistress Sarabjit Das Gupta, alumni group president Arpit Save, alumni Akash Kagliwal and Rajlaxmi Lodha lighted the traditional lamp.

Dr Nikhil Gupta emphasized on the importance of hard work, perseverance and avoiding distractions by the students in their journey to achieve their goals.

Nandkishore Kagliwal mentioned that the quality which makes NVS unique is the values that are embedded into the students which make them better human beings.

Ranjit Dass stated that 29th June, 1992 was the day when the foundation stone of the NVS was laid with 8 teachers and 80 students and a vision to start world class education in Aurangabad. Each trustee has contributed towards the growth of this institution. The Alumni have made NVS proud by acquiring a high position in every field. He appreciated the effort of all the vice-principals and headmistresses who have contributed to make the school grow.

Dr Sharda Gupta stated that NVS is following the footsteps of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and boasts an Ecofriendly Campus further emphasizing, “Education is not only learning the facts but also training the mind to think.” Primary and secondary students presented a cultural extravaganza. The programme was organized by activities coordinator Sangeita Bhatia.