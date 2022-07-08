3,150 Gharkul beneficiaries start construction of houses

Grants of Rs 15,000 deposited in beneficiary's bank account in the first phase

Aurangabad, July 8:

Out of 11,825 beneficiaries selected in the district under Pradhan Mantri Gharkul Yojana, 3,150 beneficiaries started construction of Gharkul. The government has deposited Rs 15,000 each in the bank accounts of these beneficiaries as the first installment of Gharkul grant.

After verifying the list of households received by the administration, the names of about 80,000 ineligible applicants were removed. For the financial year 2021-22, the district got the target of 14,845 houses from the government. The beneficiaries selected for Gharkul are given Rs 1.20 lakh in four stages. Also, 11,825 beneficiaries have been selected from the district. The first installment was deposited to 3,150 beneficiaries.

Although the remaining 8,675 beneficiaries have been selected for Gharkul, they have not yet been given the first installment of the grant, officials said. It is necessary to construct the house by March 31, 2023.

As 316 beneficiaries in the district have accelerated the construction of houses, they have been given the second installment of the grant. The third installment of the grant was received by 45 beneficiaries. Out of the total beneficiaries selected for the Gharkul scheme this year, 22 beneficiaries have completed the construction of Gharkul. Officials said that 79.66 per cent work of the Gharkul scheme has been completed in the district so far.