32 people caught selling liquor on dry day

Aurangabad, March 19:

The police and the State excise department took action against 32 people for the illegal sale of liquor on a dry day. Cases were also filed against several people for fights in various police stations.

Police administration was on high alert on Holi. Still, several incidents of fights and accidents were reported in the city on Friday. A case was filed against Om Shitole for injuring Aryan Jadhav with a sharp weapon while playing Holi in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bosenagar. In another incident, Shirish Komule, Goldie Komule and Ganesh (full name not known) injured Manoj Sanjay Kharat for pity reasons in Laxmi Colony, Pradnyanagar. Harishchandra Sandu Gatkhame, a resident of Kamlapur was attacked by Badrinath Giri and Baliram Badrinath Giri. While Sumit Milindrao Shejule (21) a resident of Hanumannagar was attacked with an axe by Ganesh Jagannath Pote for a pity reason. Sumit was seriously injured in the incident and was admitted to a hospital. While a couple living in Tarangannagar was assaulted by Dnyaneshwar Chavan, Kamlesh Chavan, Krushna Chavan and a woman over a minor issue. Police and the State excise department officials also took action against 32 people for illegally selling liquor on a dry day in various areas in the city.