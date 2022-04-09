33 students of Chemistry Dept clear different eligibility tests

Aurangabad, April 9:

A total of 33 students from the Chemistry Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) qualified different eligibility and aptitude tests during the academic year 2021-22 conducted by the University Grants Commission and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR),

Of them, 13 candidates qualified National Eligibility Test-Junior Research Fellowship (NET-JRF) held by CSIR while nine students cleared State Eligibility Test (SET) conducted by Savitribai Phule Pune University. A total of 11 qualified Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).

Department head Dr Machhindra Lande said that students maintained the tradition of success and came out with flying colours in the different eligibility and fellowship tests despite limited resources in Covid situation.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, and registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi congratulated the successful students. Dr Anjali Rajbhoj, Dr Suresh Gaikwad, Sunil Shankarwar, Dr Bapurao Shingte, Dr Bhaskar Sathe, Dr Giribala Bondle, Dr Anusaya Chavan guided the students time and again.