332 corona suspects found positive on Thursday

Aurangabad, Feb 3:

In all, 332 corona suspects found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Jyotinagar, Hinanagar, Kanchanwadi, Sodhi Hospital area, Mahalaxmi Colony, Town Centre, Mukundnagar, Chikalthana, Naiknagar, Nyaynagar, Jawahar Colony, Pundliknagar, Ulkanagari, Tilaknagar, Osmanpura, Jai Bhavani Vidya Mandir, Suyognagar, Alankar HS, Shahnoorwadi Dargah area, Trimurtinagar, Harsul, Panchsheelnagar, Shantipura Canontment, Baijipura, N-5 (One each).

Hanumannagar, Cidco, Police Colony Padegaon, Satara area (Two each).

Ghati area, N-1, Beed By-pass, (Three each).

N-2 -5, Shivajinagar - 6, N-4 -9, Others - 138.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Soyegaon - 3, Paithan - 10, Khuldabad - 10, Phulambri - 11, Sillod - 12, Vaijapur - 13, Kannad - 14, Aurangabad - 21, Gangapur - 38.

3 die; total deaths: 3701

A 76 years old man from Misarwadi died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

A 59 years old man from Vishnunagar and 79 years old man from Mehernagar died in private hospitals.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on February 3

New patients: 332 (City 200 Rural 132)

Total patients: 1,67,772

Cured - 1,59,489

Discharged today: 803 (City 485 318 rural)

Active: 4582

Deaths: 3701 (03 die on Thursday)

Corona vaccination in district on February 3

Total Doses: 43,87,079

First Dose: 28,08,450

Second Dose: 15,56,017

Precaution Dose: 22,612