349 new covid patients found in the district

No deaths reported in six days

Aurangabad, Jan 11:

In all, 349 covid suspects tested positive in the district on Tuesday.

The patients found in the municipal limits on Tuesday are from Sindhi Colony, Chetnanagar, Kanchanwadi, Aurangpura, Usmanpura, Bhavsingpura, Jyotinagar, Pratapnagar, N-3, Ramnagar, Airport Complex, Kandharkar Hospital premises, Saida Colony, Nandanvan Colony, N-1, Hudco N-12, Gautamnagar, Shahanurwadi, Jyotinagar, Ramnagar and Aref Colony (One each). GMCH, Bansilalnagar, (two each) Padegaon (Three) and others 254.

Patients in rural areas

Kannad, Khultabad, (two each), Phulambri, Vaijapur, Paithan (five each), Sillod 8, Soygaon 7, Gangapur 14 and Aurangabad 16.

Final case tally on Tuesday:

Patients found : (City 285, Rural 64).

Patients discharged (City 58, rural 6)

Total patients: 1,51,532

Cured: 1,46,448

Discharged today : 64

Active : 1426

Deaths: 3658 (0 deaths today)