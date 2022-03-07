35-yr-old driver commits suicide

Aurangabad, March 7:

A 35-year-old man ended his life by hanging to the roof of his house in Ayodhyanagar at Bajajnagar. The incident came to light on Monday morning. The deceased have been identified as Rajendra Bhagwanrao Huse. The reason for the suicide has not been ascertained.

The Waluj MIDC police station’s PSI Rahul Nirwal and his team shifted the man in an unconscious state to the government hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead on examination. Huse was working as a driver on a private vehicle. His wife has went out of station. The police station have registered the case and further investigation is on.