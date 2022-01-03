37 corona suspects found positive on Monday

Aurangabad, Jan 3:

In all, 37 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Shevale Hospital area, Shrinivas Residency, Shivajinagar, Adinathnagar, Ram Apartment Ajabnagar, Chetnanagar, Garkheda area, Harsul Tee point, N-2, Railway Station Bansilalnagar, Jaisinghpura, Vishrambag Colony Padampura (One each). Others - 16.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Kannad - 1. Gangapur, Paithan (Two each). Aurangabad - 3.

One dies; total deaths: 3656

A 50 years old man from Vaijapur died in Government Medical College and Hospital.

Positivity Rate

The positivity rate in the city on December 27 was 0.16 percent and the number of patients reported were 4. In the past 8 days, the number of patients increased from 4 to 29 and the positivity rate on January 3 was 1.21 percent.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 3

New patients: 37 (City 29 Rural 08)

Total patients: 1,49,936

Cured - 1,46,185

Discharged today: 24 (City 20 04 rural)

Active: 95

Deaths: 3656 (01 dies on Monday)

Corona vaccination in district on December 3

Total Doses: 40,09,776

First Dose: 26,39,067

Second Dose: 13,70,709