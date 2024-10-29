390 nominations filed in district on last day

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

October 29 was the last day for filing nomination forms for the upcoming assembly elections. On the final day, many candidates filed their applications in defiance of the alliance's strategies, signalling potential rebellion. The scrutiny of the applications will take place on October 30, with a deadline for withdrawing applications set for November 4. The landscape of who will remain in the race as rebels will become clearer after that.

The district has nine constituencies, comprising six rural and three urban. The highest number of forms —79—has been received for the Aurangabad East constituency, indicating dissent within the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Thackeray faction and Sharad Pawar faction have submitted applications against the Congress party. In Aurangabad West, there has been rebellion within the Thackeray faction, while dissent has emerged against the Shinde faction in Kannad and the BJP in Gangapur and Phulambri.

To curb this rebellion, party leaders will have to work tirelessly, even setting aside the Diwali festival. Attention is focused on how many will withdraw their nominations. Preliminary figures suggest around 390 applications were filed by the end of the day. As of late evening, efforts were ongoing to finalise the official numbers of applications and candidates.

Box

Constituency-wise nominations received are as follows:

- Sillod: 42

- Kannad: 65

- Phulambri: 34

- Aurangabad Central: 36

- Aurangabad West: 30

- Aurangabad East: 79

- Paithan: 40

- Gangapur: 22 and

- Vaijapur: 43.