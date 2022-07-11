3L tri-colours to be hoisted in city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 11:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey has called a meeting inviting all the organisations, institutes, associations and others to hoist 3 lakh tri-colours in the city between August 11 and 17 as a part of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav (or 75 years of Independence Day of India), at Smart City Office, on Tuesday at 4 pm.

The state government has ordered the urban local bodies to implement the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme in their respective jurisdictions. The aim is to refresh the memories of common people, instil patriotism and drew their attention to the sacrifices made by our leaders and heroes of India’s freedom struggle.

The government has directed to hoist maximum flags on the houses and offices in the city during August 11 and 17 with the help of private establishments, cooperative societies, educational institutes etc. The order stated that these institutes and establishments should hoist the tri-colour on their offices or units, while the citizens should voluntarily buy and hoist the flag on their homes with all proper care.

As per the AMC record, there are 2.71 lakh properties. Hence considering a 10 per cent increase, the figure of 3 lakh properties is fixed to hoist the flags. The discussion on the implementation plan will be held in tomorrow's meeting.