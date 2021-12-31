4 booked for abetting woman for suicide

Aurangabad, Dec 31:

Waluj MIDC police booked four persons for abetting a 30 years old woman for committing suicide in Kamlapur area. The accused have been identified as Ramdas Yamaji Gaikwad, Savita Ramdas Gaikwad, Swapnil Ramdas Gaikwad and Radhe Ramdas Gaikwad.

Police said, complainant Laxman Rambhau Muley (35) and his wife and victim Savita Muley (30) were living in Kamlapur area. Laxman is an electrician while his wife Savita used to work in a private company. Accused Ramdas Gaikwad is their neighbour. He used to pressurize Savita for sexual favours but she ignored him. However, he continued to pressurize her. She complained about it to her husband and he then warned Gaikwad.

Still, Ramdas frequently used to call and talk with Savita Muley, his wife Savita Gaikwad, sons Swapnil and Radhe used to threaten Savita Muley on the suspicion of illicit relations with Ramdas. Fed up of constant mental torture, Savita Muley attempted suicide by consuming poison on November 30. She was admitted to the hospital where she died on December 5 while undergoing treatment.

Based on the complaint lodged by Laxman Mulay, a case of abetting for suicide has been registered against Gaikwad family members. API Gautam Wavale is further investigating the case.