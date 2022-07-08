4 corona infected dies in 10 days in Aurangabad

Aurangabad: The number of corona pateints has increasing in the district for the last few days. In all of this, cases pneumonia with corona and identifying in the patients. Pneumonia with corona is seen to be dangerous for patients. 4 corona victims died in 10 days in the district. The patients were found to have pneumonia.

Malaria and dengue are feared to be on the rise due to rains. In all of this, the number of corona patients is increasing. Cold, fever, cough and fever patients are currently flocking to private hospitals, including government hospitals. Viral fever has been bothering seniors since childhood. Pneumonia patients are also on the rise. Some of the pneumonia patients have been diagnosed with corona infection. Therefore, patients with pneumonia should be tested for corona as a priority, said, Sur. Currently, the number of patients without symptoms is high but those who are in critical condition are found to have pneumonia and other co-morbidities with corona.

Pneumonia is also found in corona patients. Such patients need oxygen. Any symptoms of corona should not be ignored. If you have a fever for more than five days, you should take care of it in time and seek medical advice, said the head of the medicine department in the valley, Dr. Meenakshi Bhattacharya

