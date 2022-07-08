4 drunkards including 3 women create ruckus

Aurangabad, July 8:

Mukundwadi police booked four drunken persons including 3 women for breaching social peace by creating a ruckus in a parking lot of a hotel on Thursday night. After their medical check-up, it was confirmed that they were drunken.

Three women and a man in an inebriated condition created chaos by shouting in the parking of Hotel Shangrila in API Corner area. The hotel administration immediately informed the Mukundwadi police. The police rushed to the spot and arrested the four persons. The arrested have been identified as Abhishek Radhakrishna Kharat, Monika Radhakrishna Kharat, Sujata Radhakrishna Kharat, and Laxmi Bandu Zombade (all residents of Mukundnagar, Mukundwadi). Later, they were taken to Government Medical College and Hospital and after the medical check-up, it was confirmed that they were drunken. A case has been registered against them based on the complaint lodged by constable Krishna Gayake.