4 gamblers arrested in Waluj

Aurangabad, Jan 10: Waluj police arrested four gamblers while gambling in an open space in Waluj area on Sunday evening and seized cash and gambling articles, all worth Rs 21,500.

Waluj police station PSI Laxman Umbre, ASI Shaikh Saleem and their team were patrolling in the Waluj area at around 4 pm when they received the information that some gamblers were gambling in an open government Gairan land.

The police conducted raid and arrested Ravi Waman Rodge, Mahesh Vitthal Patil, Vishnu Sudhakar Shinde (all residents of Waluj) and Datta Govind Gawalwad (Ganesh Vasahat, Jogeshwari).

The police seized Rs 1,000 cash and three mobile phones worth Rs 20,500, all amounting to Rs 21,500. A case has been registered. PSI Umbre is further investigating the case.