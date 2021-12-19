4 motorcycles stolen

Aurangabad, Dec 19:

Four motorcycles were stolen from different parts of the city. Adv Sandeep Prakash Hivarale’s (33, Jubilee Park, Kaziwada) motorcycle (MH 20 Z 5325) was stone from his house on December 17. Salim Khan Karim Khan’s (53, Motikaranja, Mondha Road) motorcycle (MH20 EF 5325) was stolen from Satara area on October 28. Anna Bhagaji Borade’s (43, Nakshatrawadi, Paithan Road) motorcycle (MH 20 CN 6515) was stolen from Chunnilal Petrol Pump on December 15. Girish Umesh Wadgaonkar’s (43, Gulmohar Colony, Cidco N-5) motorcycle (MH 20 EM 6321) was stolen from Gulmohar Colony on December 7. Cases have been registered in Begumpura, Satara, Vedantnagar and Cidco police stations respectively.