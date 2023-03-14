40 K employees participate in indefinite strike for OPS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The work in different Government departments in the district came to standstill on Tuesday, the first day of an indefinite strike of employees for the demand of the old pension scheme (OPS).

Hearings related to land deals were postponed while panchnamas of damages caused by unseasonal rains, works of registry and notary of land were affected in the Department of Registration and Stamps. Not just Government revenue collection but even common men had its impact. The offices of the district collector, deputy collector, tehsildar, Nayab tehsildar wore a deserted look.

The Central Employees union claimed that nearly 40,000 employees joined the strike in the district.

State unit vice-president of the union Dr Devidas Jarare and Rameshwar Mohite said that the strike was 100 per cent successful. They said that they would withdraw the agitation until our demands are not fulfilled.

President of Rajya Talathi Mahasangh Anil Suryavanshi said that the Government should consider positively the justified demand of the employees.

He tendered an apology as common people had to face inconvenience because Talathi and Mandal Officers participated in the strike.

Revenue Employees union president Paresh Khosre, its divisional secretary Mahendra Girge, president of Talathi Sanghatna Satish Bhadane and others were present.

Earlier, the strike began when union office-beares and members gathered at the district collector's office at 11 am and raised slogans. The hearings related to the land dispute scheduled for March 14 were postponed.

The panchnamas were being conducted for the damages caused by unseasonal rains in the district. The work of panchnamas was hampered due to strike.

Box

40 K participate in agitation

Government employees-17,000

Teaching-non-Teaching staffs-19,000

Municipal and Council staffs-4,000