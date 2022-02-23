40 surgeries postponed in GMCH due to strike

Demand to cancel new pension scheme, fill vacancies

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

A five-hour strike by nurses and class IV staff of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) hit patients service on Wednesday. About 40 surgeries were canceled or postponed, informed medical superintendent Dr Kashinath Chaudhary. The employees had called for a two-day strike. However, the strike, which started at 7.30 am, was postponed to 12 noon.

The members of the government nurses and employees union raised slogans in front of the Matron office at 7.30 am. Demands were made to cancel the new pension scheme and implement the old pension scheme and to fill the vacancies immediately. A large number of nurses, including union president Shubhamangal Bhakt, general secretary Indumati Thorat, Jt secretary Mahendra Sawale, Draupadi Kardile and others were present. Meanwhile, the class four staff of the hospital, who had gathered in front of the medical superintendent's office, also raised slogans and put forward their demands. State government Group-D (Class IV) employees central federation president Ravindra Dabhade, secretary Mohan Solat, Vikas Lahot and others were present. The contractual staff supported the strike by wearing black ribbons on work. During the strike, 125 nursing students performed patient services in various wards. The outpatient department treated 1,540 patients on Wednesday.

Surgeries were postponed:

Ophthalmology department: 5

Maternity department: 15

Department of surgery: 8

ENT department: 4

Orthopedics Department: 8