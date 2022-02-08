43rd anniversary of Parshwanath temple to be celebrated today

Aurangabad, Feb 8:

The 43rd anniversary of the Shri Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Temple, Rajabazar will be celebrated on February 9 in the presence of Acharya Guptinandi Gurudev, informed Panchayat president Lalit Patni.

The programme will begin by hoisting the Dharma Dhwaj at 8 am. The panchamrit abhishek of Bhagwan Shantinath will be performed by the Namokar Bhakti Mandal at 8.15 am followed by dedication of the Late Hirachand Kasturchand Kasliwal Hall at 9 am. Various programmes including the Sangeet Shanti Vidhan and Bhaktambar Vidhan have been organised between 1 pm to 5 pm. The Maha arti will be performed at 7 pm by Jain Tag group and Swasti Group, Aurangabad. The prasad distribution will be held in the evening. The temple has been beautifully lit on the occasion. The temple trust members have appealed to the devotees to be present for the programme.