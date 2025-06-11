44 held, drugs worth ₹1.5 crore seized during range-wide crackdown

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a month-long anti-drug drive, police in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar range have registered 24 cases and arrested 44 individuals involved in narcotics activities. The seized contraband, including ganja, MD powder, and tablets, is valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore.

Acting on directives from special inspector general of police (IGP) Virendra Mishra, a special campaign was launched across the districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural, Jalna, Beed, and Dharashiv in May 2025. During the operation, officials seized around 550 kg of ganja (cannabis), 2,000 tablets used for intoxication, and quantity of MD powder. The campaign is part of a broader mission to make the region drug-free. IG Mishra has urged the public to come forward with information about individuals involved in the sale, use, or possession of narcotic substances, and report such activities to their respective district police superintendents.