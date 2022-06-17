446 ZP Schools attain 100 pc result

Aurangabad, June 17:

Out of 906 zilla parishad (ZP) schools in the district 446 (49.22 %) schools secured 100 per cent result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination declared on Friday. Of which, the maximum 241 schools are in Aurangabad tehsil. Out of the total 61,444 students passed in the district 29,729 (48.38%) secured distinction, These included 10 municipal corporation schools and 2 ZP schools.

The sitting arrangement of 65,000 students of 906 schools was made at 224 main centres and 619 sub-centres. 61,444 regular students and 1,478 repeaters passed the examination. Many schools after the result was declared on Friday afternoon, called the meritorious students and felicitated them.

Class tenth are conducted in 52 ZP schools, of which ZP School Kannad and ZP School Takli Rajerai secured 100 per cent result and the other schools also had satisfactory results, informed education officer M K Deshmukh.

Schools securing 100 percent result

Aurangabad - 241

Gangapur - 45

Kannad - 34

Khuldabad - 17

Paithan - 30

Sillod - 31

Soyegaon - 5

Vaijapur - 25

Phulambri - 18