45 students selected in campus interviews

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 45 final-year students of Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College, Institute of Biotechnology and University Department of Information and Communication Technology of MGM were selected in campus interviews of different companies.

The students from branches like Mechanical, Computer Science, Information Technology, Electrical, Electronics, Civil and MC were selected in the drive.

Yardi Software Pvt Ltd, Rucha Engineering, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Sharda Infotech, PPS, United Breweries Pvt Ltd, Tech Away Enterprises and others participated in the campus participated in the campus interviews. The selected students will get an annual salary of Rs 3 to 7.5 lakhs.

Dr Parminder Kaur Dhingra, Vanita Hanmante, Sanjyoti Surya, B Sable, Jayakumar Dhage, Jayanand Kamble, Sushma Adsul, Arif Pathan and others for the success of the campus interview.