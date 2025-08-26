450 daily wage employees get salary after 3 months

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangart: Nearly 450 daily wage employees of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) received May's salary on Tuesday, on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Maharana Manpower Agency, which was working earlier, was dismissed last week. After that, the contract was given to Aastha Sevabhavi Sanstha.

The salary of the employees had been outstanding since May 2025. In view of Ganesh Utsav, Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari ordered the Establishment and Accounts Department to release the salaries of the employees immediately.

The salary for the month of May 2025 was deposited on Tuesday evening. “While the salary for the months of June and July will be deposited in four days,” said Dr Prashant Amritkar, the Registrar of Bamu.