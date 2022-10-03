46 animals crushed under train near Karmad

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

In all, 46 animals including 43 sheep, one cow and two calfs were crushed under a train at Satana Shivar in Karmad area on Monday. More importantly, the incident occurred at the same place, where 16 workers returned to their villages due to Corona crisis were crushed under the train on May 8, 2020.

Out of the fear that cases will be registered against them, two shepherds along with the remaining livestock ran to the mountains. The police finally convinced them and brought back to the village.

Police said, families of Sitaram Govekar (66), Kautik Chantaman Govekar (21), Ankush Govekar and Samadhan More (all residents of Bangaon Takli, Nandgaon, Nashik) live in Karmad area with around 300 sheep.

On Monday, they took the sheep in Satana Shivar for grazing. However, the sheep went on the railway track. At the same time, Chennai Express going from Aurangabad towards Jalna crushed the sheep. In all, 46 animals were crushed under the train. The shepherds caused the losses upto around Rs 4 lakh.

On receiving the information, PI Murlidhar Khokle, livestock development officer Dr Shilpa Jadhav, circle inspector Rangnath Gore, PSI Dadasaheb Basode, talathi Vishal Magare and others rushed to the spot. Karmad police are further investigating the case.