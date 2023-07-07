465 youths secure job in mega job fair employment

1,730 youths had registered for the fair held at BAMU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands of youths participated in the 'Mega Job Fair' organized at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Friday. In all, 1,730 unemployed youths had registered for the fair, while 465 of them got employment. Interviews were conducted for the post of trainee, executive, trainee under EPP, customer relation officer, as well as teachers of various subjects.

A job fair was organized by the training and placement cell of the university and National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT). This fair was inaugurated by registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle.

Speaking on the occasion, NIELIT executive director Dr Jairaj Kidav, Dr Girish Kale, Dr Laxman Kora, Ravindra Kangralkar were present. Over 30 reputed companies from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, Mumbai participated in this job fair. Job opportunities were provided in this fair to the students who have completed various diplomas, degrees, as well as post-graduate education.

Enrollment of thousands; 910 people interviewed

Over 1,730 unemployed youth had registered for the job fair. Out of them, 910 attended the actual interview. Companies have given jobs to 465 participants, informed Sandeep Dabhade and Shilpa Jire.

New educational policy will be beneficial

The new national education policy is bringing about major changes in higher education. It will provide skillful education and will be useful for starting a career, said Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, registrar.