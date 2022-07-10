47 corona patients reported on Sunday

Aurangabad, July 10:

As many as, 47 new patients were reported on Saturday, including 43 in city and 04 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Sunday

Patients found: 47 (City: 43, Rural: 04)

Total Patients: 1,70,614

Patients discharged: 66 (City: 52, Rural: 14)

Total Discharged: 1,66,508

Total Deaths: 3737 (01 dies on Sunday)

Active Patients: 369

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 54,50,807

First Dose: 30,22,747

Second Dose: 23,27,997

Precaution Dose: 1,00,063