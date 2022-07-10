47 corona patients reported on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 10, 2022 10:25 PM2022-07-10T22:25:01+5:302022-07-10T22:25:01+5:30
Aurangabad, July 10: As many as, 47 new patients were reported on Saturday, including 43 in city and 04 ...
Aurangabad, July 10:
As many as, 47 new patients were reported on Saturday, including 43 in city and 04 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Sunday
Patients found: 47 (City: 43, Rural: 04)
Total Patients: 1,70,614
Patients discharged: 66 (City: 52, Rural: 14)
Total Discharged: 1,66,508
Total Deaths: 3737 (01 dies on Sunday)
Active Patients: 369
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 54,50,807
First Dose: 30,22,747
Second Dose: 23,27,997
Precaution Dose: 1,00,063Open in app