47K government staff participates in 4-hour long statewide strike

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

The state government employees announced staging a two-day-long strike on February 23 and 24. The strike, however, pushed the people of the Marathwada region to suffer a loss and bear the brunt of the strike.

As many as 47,000 employees from various associations and unions in the region participated in the strike. The strike started from morning hours and ended up at 2 pm, but nearly all employees failed to resume their duties. Hence the

the common man was compelled to wait for long hours for the work.

The general secretary of Mahsul Karmachari Sanghatna (Marathwada Division) Mahendra Girge said," The four-hours long strike was successful in the region. A total of 47,000 government servants from Marathwada including 15,000 from the Aurangabad district took part in the strike. The strike was withdrawn after the discussion was held between our union's senior office-bearers and the state government. The government has assured of finding an amicable solution to our demands by the end of April."

The organisations that had participated in the strike include Rajya Sarkari Karmachari Madhyavarti Sanghatna, ZP Karmachari Sangh, Zilla Talathi Sangh, Zilla Mahsul Sanghatna, Chaturth Shreni Karmachari Sanghatna, Police Karmachari Sanghatna, Bhumi Abhilekh Sanghatna and others.