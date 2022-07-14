48 corona patients reported on Thursday

Aurangabad, July 14:

As many as, 48 new patients were reported on Thursday, including 32 in city and 16 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Thursday

Patients found: 48 (City: 32, Rural: 16)

Total Patients: 1,70,805

Patients discharged: 52 (City: 28, Rural: 24)

Total Discharged: 1,66,693

Total Deaths: 3738 (00 die on Thursday)

Active Patients: 374

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 54,61,929

First Dose: 30,25,473

Second Dose: 23,32,853

Precaution Dose: 1,03,603