48 corona patients reported on Thursday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 14, 2022 10:50 PM2022-07-14T22:50:01+5:302022-07-14T22:50:01+5:30
Aurangabad, July 14: As many as, 48 new patients were reported on Thursday, including 32 in city and 16 ...
Aurangabad, July 14:
As many as, 48 new patients were reported on Thursday, including 32 in city and 16 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Thursday
Patients found: 48 (City: 32, Rural: 16)
Total Patients: 1,70,805
Patients discharged: 52 (City: 28, Rural: 24)
Total Discharged: 1,66,693
Total Deaths: 3738 (00 die on Thursday)
Active Patients: 374
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 54,61,929
First Dose: 30,25,473
Second Dose: 23,32,853
Precaution Dose: 1,03,603Open in app