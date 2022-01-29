5 months boy dies after fighting against corona for 10 days

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

A five months old child died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Friday night after fighting against corona for 10 days.

Two days back, deaths of two children were reported in the district. The health machinery become alert after the deaths of the children and appealed the residents to take care of themselves and the children.

Now, a five months old boy from Narali Baug died on Friday night. He was admitted to GMCH on January 19. He was administered artificial respiration, but his condition deteriorated and he died on January 28 night.

Head of the pediatrics department Dr Prabha Khaire said, the child had a genetic disorder and his muscles were weak. His report was received positive and the test of his mother was also positive, she said.

Six corona infected children were admitted to GMCH in the past 28 days. Four children have been recovered including a five months baby having a heart disease while two died, the sources said.