5 professors from Bamu appear for SGBAU- VC interviews

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagars: A total of five professors from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University appeared for the personal interaction in the first round selection process for the post vice chancellor of Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University (SGBAU).

It may be noted that the post of VC of the university fell vacant with the death of VC Dr Dileep Malkhede a year ago. The office of the Governor formed a Search Committee for the selection process. The committee invited applications from eligible candidates in October-November. A total of 43 candidates applied for the post. It conducted personal interaction and presentations in Mumbai on Thursday and Friday for the final interviews. The Search Committee will recommend five names to the Governor and chancellor of the universities.

Meanwhile, a total of five professors from Bamu were present for personal interaction in the first round of the selection process. Their names are Dr Satish Patil, Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Walmik Sarode, Dr Vaishali Khaparde and Dr Shankar Ambhore.

According to sources, Dr Milind Barahate from Nagpur might get a place in the top five candidates list. The committee will submit the five names in a sealed packet to the Governor soon. The Governor will hold the final interviews and selects one of them as VC.