50 beds hospital will get organ retrieval status

Aurangabad, March 13:

If an accident victim is admitted to a 50-bed hospital and is brain dead, the relatives of the patients refuse to shift them to other hospitals for organ donation. Hence, these 50-bed hospitals having organ transplant facilities will be given permission as the organ retrieval centre. Similarly, a green corridor will be provided for the transport of the organs to the hospital. It will help reduce the waiting list of organ recipients, opined health minister Rajesh Tope.

He was speaking during a function organised to felicitate kidney donors on the occasion of the International Kidney Day at the function hall at API corner on Sunday. United Sigma Hospital CMD Dr Unmesh Takalkar, CEO Dr Ajay Rotte, ZTCC president Dr Sudhir Kulkarni, Medicover Hospital Centre Head Dr Neha Jain, Dr Shoeb Hashmi, Dr Virendra Wadgaonkar, Dr Milind Vaishnav, Dr Ashish Deshpande, Dr Sachin Soni, Dr Shriganesh Barnela, Dr Pradeep Saruk and others were present.

Tope said, around 5,000 patients are waiting for the organ transplant in the state. The donors are not coming from the government and municipal corporation hospitals and it is the discrepancy in the hospital administration. The hospitals are apathetic towards organ donation and this mentality has to be changed, Tope said.