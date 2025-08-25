Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Patients at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will soon be able to avail 50% discount on MRI and CT scans. District Collector Deelip Swami informed reporters on Monday that a letter regarding this will be sent to the hospital next week. The decision to use funds from the District Planning Committee for this purpose was taken by Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat.

However, since the hospital has not yet received the official letter from the district administration, patients are currently unable to benefit from the discount. Officials stated that various government procedures are being completed, and from next week, patients will be able to avail MRI and CT scans at reduced rates.