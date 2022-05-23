50 Govt College of Pharmacy students excel in GPAT

Aurangabad, May 23:

A total of 50 students of the Government College of Pharmacy (GCP) have passed the national level Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) with good marks.

This is for the first time that such a large number of students have qualified the examination among all other Pharmacy colleges in the State. The GPAT was conducted on April 9 and its result was declared on May 20. College principal Dr V K Mourya, and all the teaching and non-teaching staff have congratulated the students on their achievements.

The names of some of the GPAT qualified candidates are as follows: Nikita Shete,

Rahul Bande, Manoj Barkate, Abhinandan Chavan, Atharv Junagade, Kunal Raut, Yash Vetal, Nandini Gaur, Rushikesh Sakhare, Snehal Mapari, Tirupati Panchal, Sonal Chaudhari, Ajay Rathod, Kajal Gandhi, Akash Khandare, Shubham More, Sunil Jadhav, Pooja Mendke and Akash Mirase.