50-yr-old NRI patient tested Covid-19 negative

Aurangabad, Dec 29:

The health administration of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today heaved a sigh of relief after the 50-year-old NRI male patient (from London-UK) has reported a Covid-19 negative in the RT-PCR test. The genome sequencing report of the NRI had stated that he was infected with the Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

As reported earlier, the NRI family comprising husband, wife and two daughters landed at Mumbai Aiport on December 14. During testing, one 21-year-old girl tested Covid-19 positive. Later on, the genome sequencing report confirmed that she is infected by the Omicron variant. The girl was undergoing treatment in Mumbai's hospital. As a result, the girl's father stayed in Mumbai sending his wife and another daughter to Aurangabad. The family were in India to attend the marriage of their niece. Later on, the NRI male patient arrived in the city on December 19 and during testing, he was tested positive on December 20. His genome sequencing report also stated that he is infected by the Omicron variant. He was undergoing treatment in the city's private hospital.

The AMC health team conducted his antigen test and he was reported negative. Hence the AMC was waiting impatiently for his RT-PCR report. It reached late in the evening and he was tested negative, said the health sources.