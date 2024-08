5,000 office-bearers of different parties join Shiv Sena

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A total of 5,000 office bearers from various political parties joined Shiv Sena, in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, at a programme held at Sillod on Friday evening. The guardian minister Abdul Sattar was also present on this occasion.

According to the party sources, those who joined Shiv Sena include Congress’ former ZP President Shriram Mahajan, BJP’s Shrirang Salve, former ZP member Ramdas Palodkar, NCP’s Taluka President Rajesh Palode, Congress’ Vijay Daud, Uddhav Sena’s Deputy District Chief Sudarshan Agrawal, former Sarpanch of Undangaon Pankaj Jaiswal, former councillor Pratap Prasad, former ZP member Govindrao Bhojne, Krishna Shirsat, Ankush Gadhwe, Sominath Sonawane, Deepak Dalvi, Kisan Sena’s Kailas Anna Varade, Sunil Kadamiche, Vijay Jadhav, Shriram Dafal, Anup Patil, Congress’ former Panchayat Samiti member Vikrant Daud, Nana Thale, Sachin Ingle, Bhaskarrao Ghughe, along with office bearers and workers from various political parties from Sillod, Soyegaon, Kannad, and Phulambri.