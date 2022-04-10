525 children out of school in the district

Aurangabad, April 10:

The Education Department launched a special campaign and taking efforts to bring 525 students who were out of school to the mainstream of education. The negligence was uncovered in the first drive for out-of-school children. So, a special drive was implemented in January.

In this campaign, 241 children who never went to school and 281 irregulars and out of school children were found. Education Officer Jaishree Chavan said that measures are being taken by the education department to bring the 525 children back into the mainstream of education.

There was planning to launch the campaign in March 2021. However, the second wave of Covid delayed the process.

The campaign was launched in November after the second wave subsided. However, 34 students from three out of a total of nine tehsils, were detected. Of them, 14 children had never been to school. A total of five out of school students were found in Aurangabad, 28 in Kannad and 1 in Phulambri. Among them, eight were physically challenged.

Since no out-of-school students were found in 6 tehsils except Aurangabad, Kannad and Phulambri, the Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer implemented the special campaign for children in the age group of 6 to 14 years from January 21 to February 5.

Education Officer Chavan informed that efforts are being made by the education department to bring these students into the mainstream of education.

“In Gangapur, the highest number of (294) students were found to be out of school and irregular. In Phulambri and Aurangabad tehsils, no out-of-school children were detected during the search,” said the education department said.

The tehsil-wise number of students found in the drive are as follows;

Tehsil - Out-of-school children - Irregular students

Gangapur-208-----86

Kannad-9----------35

Khuldabad-18------18

Vaijapur-6-----------53

Aurangabad-0------00

Paithan - 0----------44

Sillod-0---------------47

Soyegaon-0-----------01

Phulambri-0----------0