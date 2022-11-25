54.4 K voters declared valid for M’wada Teachers Constituency elections

Aurangabad: A total of 54,413 voters were declared valid for the ensuing Marathwada Teachers Constituency elections.

It may be noted voter registration began on October 1. More than 56,800 teachers registered as voters. The list of valid and invalid voters was displayed on Tuesday. Of them, 54,413 teachers were declared as valid voters. The number of invalid voters is 2,435.

The objections can be submitted over the list at tehsil office, sub-divisional office, district collectorate and other places, up to December 9. Those who wish to correct or exclude their names will have to apply separately.

There were 58,410 voters during the election of 2017 while this it is 54,413. This means the number of voters has gone by 3,997 voters. After clearing objections, the final voters' list will be released.

Box

District-wise voters list

The district-wise number of registered voters are as follows; Aurangabad (11,926 voters), Jalna (4,303), Hingoli (2,862), Nanded (8,110), Latur (10,222), Osmanabad (4,738) and Beed (8,388).

Box

BJP vs NCP

BJP has given candidature to Kiran Patil for the Marathwada Teachers constituency election while MLC Vikram Kale will be NCP’s candidate. There is a decision about the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi for the election.

The decision is likely to be taken soon. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and others parties have not declared their decision yet.