550 volunteers along with top university officers participate in cleanliness drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 550 volunteers along with top officers and teachers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) participated in the cleanliness campaign held in the university campus on Sunday under the National Service Scheme (NSS).

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole inaugurated the initiative as per the instructions of the Central Government on the birth anniversary of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. Nearly 550 volunteers, top officers, teachers and deans did ‘Shram Daan’ in front of the administrative building between 10 am to 11 am.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, deans Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Walmik Sarwade, NSS director Dr Sonali Kshirsagar, Principal Dr Kailas Ingle, NSS district coordinator Dr Nirmal Jadhav, Dr Dnyaneshwar Pathrikar, Dr Sanjay Kawde and others were present.

The cleanliness rally which began at the statue of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar culminated near the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Principal Secretary of Tourism Department Radhika Rastogi, Pro-VC of the University of Mumbai Dr Ajay Bhamre, and Dr Rajesh Rage were also present. Dr Sanjay Shinde proposed a vote of thanks. VC Dr Yeole administered the oath of cleanliness to the volunteers.