56-Bhog prasad offered to 340 cows under Adhik Maas celebration

Variety of fruits, pulses and vegetables

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a remarkable gesture during the auspicious Adhik Maas month, a diverse group of 535 individuals came together to offer 56 varieties of prasad (bhog) to 340 cows at the Shri Sthanakavasi Mahaveer Jain Goshala in Chikalthana.

The event was lead by 16 women and supported by the 1008 Goseva Group, a cow welfare organization that contributes to Goshalas in the city. The purpose of this initiative was to engage the wider community in acts of benevolence during the auspicious Adhik Maas month and extend the benefits of their actions to others. The underlying principle behind the event was selflessness and empathy, with a focus on uplifting others. Manoj Bora, Hitesh Kankaria, Rohit Chhajed, Ranju Jain, Shaila Saklecha, Swati Malhara, Shaila Sankle, Rekha Rajput, and other members were present.

56-Bhog consisted of pulses, fruits and vegetables

Organiser Swati Malara, said that the 56-Bhog offering consisted of a variety of soaked pulses, including gram, masoor, chickpea, rajma, udad, and moong. Additionally, a selection of fruits such as dragon fruit, watermelon, apple, guava, mosambi, and pomegranate was presented to the cows. Nutrient-rich vegetables like cabbage, fenugreek, fenugreek seeds, spinach, and cucumber were also included in the offering to ensure the well-being of the cows.